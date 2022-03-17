Sardarpur Quack Menace: Illegal clinic raided, various irregularities found

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a raid on a clinic being illegally run by a quack in Ringnod village of Sardarpur tehsil, a team of health department found various irregularities prevailing in the clinic. The raid was conducted following the directives of Chief Block Medical Officer (CBMO) Dr Sheela Mujalda after some villagers lodged their complaint about how ìquacksî or ìjhola chaapî doctors were minting money by treating people without having the necessary degrees.

A team of the health department raided a private clinic in the village run by Dr KC Mandal. During the raid, it was revealed that 'quacks were found treating the patients at his clinic. Patients or their kin who are undergoing treatment at the clinic have no information about the treatment given to them. Added to that, Covid-19 protocols are being blatantly violated at the clinic as no mask or sanitization arrangements are available.

There was no arrangement of drinking water for the patients and a huge quantity of expired medicines was found. Sample medicines were also confiscated from the clinic.

The concerned could not provide any paper and licence documents from the competent authority.

The disposal of the waste material in the clinic was also not being done according to the guidelines of Bio-Medical Waste Management. It was told by the concerned 'doctor' that the said waste material is burnt by him. Along with this, many other serious irregularities were found at the clinic.

