Sardarpur: Guna man held for making fake FB account of minor

Sardarpur (Madya Pradesh): Rajgarh police in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district registered a case against a man from Guna for preparing fake FB account in a minorís name and posting indescent comment on it.

The victim first informed her family members about the incident, who subsequently called the youth in Guna district and asked him to delete the profile. After this, the accused identified as Chottu Tiwari posted a morphed picture of a girl on the profile.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena said that a minor girl of Rajgarh and her aunt had gone to Guna for some work a few months ago. There they met Chhotu.

A few days ago, the accused took the mobile number of the minor from her aunt and created a fake account. He started sending obscene messages to the people. The incident came to light after the accused sent messages to the people of victimís village after editing the photos.

Meena added that the accused wanted to malign the girl and her family in the village. A case was registered against him under SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act. He will be arrested soon and brought to Rajgarh.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:44 PM IST