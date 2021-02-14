SARDARPUR: Fair price shop salesmen on strike, oppose government order of operation of shops by the gram panchayat secretaries

Sardarpur: Public ration distribution system in rural areas of the state could face trouble in the next couple of days as the salesmen of the fair price shops, upset with the government orders, have gone on strike from Sunday.

Earlier, the government had issued orders and handed over the responsibility of operating fair price shops to the gram panchayat secretaries.

Gram panchayat block secretary union president Ajay Pal Singh Rathore and vice president Mukesh Kumawat said that the secretary is implementing many works and governance plans of the Gram Panchayat. With the responsibilities of all these works, the government has now entrusted responsibilities of fair price shop to gram panchayat secretary as well. This will affect the work of Gram Panchayats.

The secretary of the union opposes the order and demands the government to withdraw this order immediately.

Rathore said that the Madhya Pradesh Secretary Union has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal to raise their voice against this order. On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh Patwari Union has also written a letter to the government that the patwaris should be kept free from the work of the public ration distribution system.