Sardarpur: 'Bharat Mata' pooja performed as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The government has organised several events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. Under ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations from January 26 to 29, to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence, ëBharat Mataí poojan was organised here at the court premises in Sardarpur.

As a part of the event, the Advocates' Association Complex was decked up with flower petals to look attractive. Colourful rangoli designs were made on the premises.

During the event, district and sessions judge Raghavendra Bhardwaj, SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh, SDOP Ram Singh Meda along with the president of the Advocatesí Association offered prayers to Goddess Bharati and expressed their views by speaking at length about the greatness of Mother India. Other members of Sardarpur Advocatesí Association were also present during the program.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:21 PM IST