Rs 25 lakh dowry harassment case: Husband, three others from Nashik booked 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has registered a case against her husband from Nashik and three other members of his family for allegedly harassing her for Rs 25 lakh as dowry, police said on Tuesday. The in-laws allegedly assaulted the woman and drove her out of the house. The police are investigating the case further.

Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that the 24-year-old woman, who is staying with her parents in Khandwa Road area, has lodged a complaint that she got married to Jitesh, a resident of Nashik in November 2021. After a few months of their marriage, her husband, his mother, father and sister started harassing her over petty issues. Later, they started demanding Rs 25 lakh as dowry.

When the woman refused to bring dowry from her parents, her husband and in-laws assaulted and drove her out of the house. Following this she came to Indore but her parents took her back to her in-laws place in September 2022. The in-laws assured her parents that they would not harass her but restarted harassing her after just 20 days.

She again returned to her parents' place. On April 8, she along with her father and uncle reached Nashik but the in-laws refused to keep her with them. They allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh as dowry. The woman stated in her complaint that she and her parents tried many times to reach a compromise with her in-laws but failed. After that she lodged a complaint against them. Sharma further said that a case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against four people including the husband of the woman and an investigation into the case has been started.

Man, parents booked in Rs 10L dowry harassment case

In another incident, a woman lodged a complaint against her husband Ankit, a resident of Delhi and his parents for demanding Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry on Tuesday. According to the police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, the 30-year-old woman, who lives with her parents in the Sangam Nagar area of the city, has lodged a complaint that she got married to Ankit in July 2021 in Kanpur. At that time, her parents had given Rs 9.5 lakh in cash and other goods during marriage.

After a few months, her husband and his parents started harassing her for dowry. They were allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car. When the woman showed her inability to bring the huge amount from her parents, the in-laws started harassing her and also assaulted her. On Tuesday, the woman lodged a complaint against her husband and his parents under various sections including dowry harassment.