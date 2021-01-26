Rewarded for authenticity in public life: Sumitra Mahajan on receiving Padma Bhushan

Indore: Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is one of the recipients of Padma Bhushan this year, on Monday said that she has been rewarded for authenticity in public life.

"I worked with authenticity on being given any responsibility by the party. The people of Indore elected me eight times and the party appointed me to various posts," Mahajan told ANI.

"It is a big achievement for me that my party recognised my contributions today," she added.

On the question of staying in active politics, Mahajan said that she continues to visit the party office regularly. "I will remain active in politics," she said.

Mahajan further said that she maintains the approach of having no expectation from life despite having a long social and political career.

Mahajan along with former principal secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra, former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous) and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients of Padma Bhushan award.