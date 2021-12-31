Relief from Black Fungus cases : Only 5 patients left, no death in one and half months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the number of daily cases of Covid-19 is increasing drastically, there is a good news for the city that the number of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) cases have dropped.

The active cases of black fungus in the city have decreased to below 5. Fortunately, no death has been reported due to the deadly fungal infection in the past one and a half months.

No new patient was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital over the past many days. Many of those admitted to the hospital required amphotericin B injection.

The number of patients discharged is increasing swiftly as one more patient was discharged, while only five patients are getting treatment in MY Hospital.

Meanwhile, experts said, “Number of cases suffering from mucormycosis is decreasing gradually. Over 750 patients were treated in MY Hospital and 728 were discharged so far. Now, the condition is improving and soon the number will go to zero.”

‘None suffering from Covid-19’

“Around 5 patients are being treated in MY Hospital at present. Of these, no patient is suffering from Covid-19, while all were admitted post-Covid. We’re administering amphotericin-B injections to patients with severity, while a posaconazole tablet is being given to those with mild-to-moderate infection” Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College, mentioned in the health bulletin of patients.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:26 PM IST