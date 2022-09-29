Ratlam: Workshop on emerging industrial scenario to be organised in district

Representative image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop will be organised here by the state government to inform entrepreneurs about the emerging world scenario on the industrial front and opportunities before the old and new industries.

This was informed by minister for MSME sector, science and technology Om Prakash Saklecha while speaking to office bearers of the Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Laghu Udyog Bharti. Saklecha said that he himself will attend the workshop.

Information will also be provided about how to work in the changing scenario and about the uses of the new technology.

Saklecha said that the state government is extending all possible facilities and support to the entrepreneurs in the state for their progress and industrial growth. He said that industrial growth of the state is increasing at a good pace.

Saklecha stressed the need of setting up more agro-processing units in and around Ratlam. In the meeting office bearers of Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries Varun Porwal, Lalit Patwa, Dinesh Porwal and Laghu Udyog Bharti office bearers C M Awatani, Rinku Krishnani and Rajesh Ranka were also present.