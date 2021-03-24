Ratlam: Roko Toko campaign begins in Alot as politicians, officials take to streets to check Covid

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of growing Covid-19 cases, the Roko Toko campaign began in Alot on Tuesday following directives issued by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Alot MLA Manoj Chawla, SDM Rajendra Shukla, Tehsildar Gopal Soni, SDOP Priyanka Dudwe and public representatives jointly started the Roko Toko Campaign. MLA Chawla along with the whole team requested people in markets to wear masks. They also distributed masks.

“Covid-19 has attacked once again fatally and everyone has to fight it together. The Roko Toko campaign has started throughout the state on orders of CM,” MLA Chawla said.

Under this campaign, it has been made compulsory for the passersby to wear masks and maintain social distance. SDM Shukla appealed to locals to wear masks outside and to maintain social distancing whenever out. He asked traders to wear masks. “Those who will flout norms will be penalised and will also be subjected to punitive action,” he further said.

The team distributed masks to villagers, shopkeepers, bus drivers, bus conductors and passengers at Kargil Chauraha. Police station incharge Deepak Shejwar issued a warning to bus drivers and conductors that if passengers are found without masks in buses, then action will be taken against them and not the passengers.

Besides, licence of bus driver will be cancelled. Same instructions are applicable for auto rickshaw drivers and other vehicle drivers.