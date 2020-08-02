Gandhigiri in Indore: IMC in roko toko drive distributes masks and roses to violators

Indore: IMC conducted Roko Toko drive and Ek Mask Anek Zindagi at crowded areas of the city. The civic body also slapped fines on corona protocol defaulters. Under the drive, IMC officials also distributed masks and gave roses to people to encourage them to protect themselves.

The drive was conducted at Rajwada, Malwa Mill, Regal Square, Pardesipura, Kalani Nagar, Gangwal Bus Stand, Mhow Naka, Palasia Square, Sapna Sangeetha road, Vijay Nagar Square, Bapat Square, Patnipura Square, Madhu Milan Square, Bhanwarkuan Square and other areas of the city. Street Drama (Nukkad Natak) was also conducted by members of NGO Basics.

The IMC Commissioner appealed to people to follow the rules and guidelines by the administration.