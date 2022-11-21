Ratlam: FIR against JAYS leader for sexual exploitation

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman from a tribal-dominated village in Sailana tehsil of Ratlam district lodged a complaint against JAYS leader Kamleshwar Dodiyar accusing him of exploiting her sexually on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant recorded her statement at Ratlam SP's office on Monday morning and based on that, police registered an FIR against Dodiyar under Section 376(2)(a) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, confirmed ASP Sunil Patidar.

In her statement, the complainant claimed that the JAYS leader sexually exploited her for four years on the pretext of marriage, but recently he decided to marry another girl.

The complainant also claimed that Dodiyar used to visit her place in an inebriated condition and used to physically exploit her. He also socially humiliated her by circulating her pictures on social media.

After recording her statement, police registered an FIR against Dodiyar and sent the woman to the hospital for a medical examination.