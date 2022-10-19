Ratlam: District level Yuva Utsav held

Ratlam(Madhya Pradesh): District level Yuva Utsav was held at the Government Arts and Science College here. Chief guest of the programme was BJP leader Anita Kataria while principal Dr YK Mishra presided over.

According to information, during Yuva Utsav celebrations a number of competitions were organised. A debate competition was also held on the subject ‘Industrialisation is responsible for global warming and disasters’.

In support of the subject, Reena Jaat stood first while Ashwini Papatwal second and N Shaikh begged the third place. Against the subject Neelam begged the first place while Mahesh Chauhan second and Anand claimed the third place.

Chief guest Kataria said that youths have to play a very big role in nation building. Principal Dr Mishra and convenor DrIndu Kataria also expressed their views.

Judges of the competitions were Dr Shobhna Tiwari, Dr Barodia, Saba Khan, OP Mishra, Kailash Vyas and Rashmi Upadhyay. Dr Vijay Kumar conducted the programme and Dr Archana Bhatt gave the vote of thanks.

INSPIRE AWARD MANAK YOJNA

In the Inspire Scheme to promote students in the field of science and innovation, Ratlam district bagged the second place in uploading the Ideas by students in the state. From Ratlam district a total of 5,028 ideas were uploaded by the students from 1,088 schools. As per official information, cent per cent schools in the district participated in the Inspire Award Manak Yojna ideas uploading. Satna district remained first in uploading 6,078 ideas. Schools of all development blocs in the district achieved the target of uploading ideas under inspire scheme from Ratlam district.

