Ratlam: Bhoomi Pujan of Government College Namli performed

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that efforts were on to maximise higher education by providing college building facilities even at small places. Minister Yadav was speaking in the programme organised at Namli village for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Government college building at Namli.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana were also present. Yadav said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has initiated the move to provide maximum possible college-level facilities at maximum possible places in the state.

He announced that from the ensuing academic session agriculture graduation course will be started at Namli Government college. He claimed that ambitious efforts were also taking place to make the unemployed youths of the state self-reliant.

Kashyap and Makwana both MLAs said that the college building coming up at Namli village is proof of the government's resolve to maximise the reach of higher education. Babulal Karnadhar conducted the programme while Principal Sureshchandra Sharma gave the vote of thanks.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:24 PM IST