Rare surgery: 12 kg tumour removed by MYH doctors in Indore

Adding one more feather in their cap, doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital saved the life of a woman by removing a 12 kg tumour from her upper abdomen after a complex surgery.
The woman was suffering from severe pain in her abdomen and her weight was decreasing continuously. Delay in surgery might have proved fatal to the patient as the tumour was damaging other organs and blood vessels.
According to resident surgeon Dr Deepika Singh Uike, 59-year-old patient Shanta Bai, resident of Khandwa, was admitted under the unit of Dr Manish Kaushal.
“She was suffering from severe abdominal pain and weight loss for the last two years. She had approached various doctors in Khandwa and other areas but didn’t get relief,” Dr Uike said.
Doctors had gone through various investigations and diagnoses before going through surgery along with arranging six units of blood as chances of internal bleeding was high.
Surgery was performed by consultant Dr Arvind Shukla and team which lasted for four hours. The size of tumour was 30 cm by 20 cm which was adherent to other organs like stomach, colon, spleen, blood vessels, diaphragm, pancreas and others.
Meanwhile, Dr Arvind Shukla said that such tumours are called spindle cell tumours. “Such tumours are rare and its prevalence is 20 in 10 lakh population. The patient is stable and would be discharged soon from the hospital,” Dr Shukla added.
Dr Vaibhav Gupta, Dr Jitendra Yadav, Dr Rajkumar, Dr Karthikeyan, Dr Hemant, Dr Amiya, anesthetists Dr Rashmi Pal , Dr Narendra and Dr Malti played an important role in the surgery.
