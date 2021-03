Rape survivor paraded: Child rights apex body asks Madhya Pradesh police to submit inquiry report

New Delhi/Bhopal: The apex child rights body, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh Police to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours into the alleged rape of a minor who was paraded with the accused in public after tying them with ropes.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man on Sunday in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which villagers paraded both the accused and the victim in public by tying them with ropes, police said.

A total of six persons, including the man who is accused of rape, and five villagers, have been arrested. A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, has gone viral on social media.