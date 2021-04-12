Railway employees receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, several railway employees in the district received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Senior PRO of Western Railways Jitendra Kumar Jayant told ANI that the Western Railway administration is planning to vaccinate 3,000 railway employees and their families.

"We have received 150 doses of the vaccine in the first phase of the drive started by the railway administration," Jayant said. "The Railways employees have been working as frontline workers since last year. Many of them were also tested positive for COVID-19," he added.