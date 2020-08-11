Rahat Indori passes away, Twitter says 'Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi' man gone forever

Hours earlier Indori had tweeted about contacting COVID-19. In the ensuing hours he had retweeted many of the messages wishing him a speedy recovery. His demise thus seems to have blindsided many.

The news has plunged many into mourning and condolences continue to pour in from all quarters. Many have taken to their social media accounts to remember the lyricist and poet. While some put out "rest in peace" messages, others reflected upon their favourite quotes from among his works, often sharing video links.

Many shocked fans also railed against 2020, that has, along with COVID-19 and natural disasters brought with it the deaths of many celebrated icons.

"Rahat Indori is no more, he had an heart attack. He had tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. May his soul rest in peace. 2020 is getting cruel and cruel every passing day," wrote Congress leader Saral Patel.

Many others have echoed similar sentiments. Take a look: