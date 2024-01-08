Rabi Season: 22,500 Defaulter Farmers Take Fertiliser In Cash In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With the weather gradually clearing, Rabi season crops like wheat, gram, and pea require urea and other fertilisers before the last round of irrigation. Apart from their regular accounts, farmers are running towards the warehouse for fertiliser.

For the last three months, farmers have been carrying fertiliser to the crops amidst the crowd at the Borawa warehouse of District Marketing Association Maryadit Khargone. Over 22,500 farmers have taken fertiliser in this Rabi season. Most of these are defaulters.

Farmers stand in line at 6 in the morning with their loan books and Aadhaar cards. They get fertiliser when their documents are taken from the 15-foot-high counter. Fertiliser is transported to far away places by bullock cart and bike.

Fertiliser centre in-charge Jeevan More claims that from October 1, 2023, until now, fertiliser has been distributed from the centre to 22,500 farmers. Now there is no crisis-like situation. There are some problems, but they will be solved. According to the information, fertiliser is supplied to 14 societies in the area from this warehouse of the marketing centre.

This season, DAP 500 metric tonnes, Urea 1300 metric tonnes, NPK 60 metric tonnes, Potash 55 metric tonnes, and Super 80 metric tonnes were supplied from here. Apart from this, farmers in Bhikangaon, Thikri, Kasrawad, and Maheshwar areas are also getting fertiliser from here.

According to the centre in-charge, 1,300 metric tonnes of manure were sent to the committee in the Rabi season, out of which 900 metric tonnes were made available to the farmers at the retail shops.

Currently, 350 farmers are taking fertiliser daily. Some time ago, 550 farmers arrived. Farmers are taking photocopies of the loan book and Aadhaar card and providing them with fingerprints.