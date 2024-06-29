 Pune Man Shot In Indore: Uncle Gives Rs 20L Contract To Kill Man, Says Accused, Police Unsure
The accused were arrested from Ujjain a few hours after the shooting near Antim Chouraha

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered two pistols from the accused, who were caught from Ujjain on Thursday evening in connection with shooting a man named Ganesh Mohite from Pune in Malharganj area on Thursday evening. They allegedly confessed their crime and informed that they had been given a contract for killing Ganesh by his uncle Santosh for Rs 20 lakh but the police suspect that the incident was pre-planned. However, the exact situation would be cleared only after Santosh's statements.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Ganesh Mohite along with his friend was going to Ujjain via the city. They were crossing the city and had stopped for breakfast when a person in another came there and opened fire on Ganesh and fled around 7 am on Thursday. On the basis of the CCTVs and route map, the police managed to catch accused Siddharth and Shailesh from Ujjain.

They informed the police that they were given a contract to kill Ganesh for Rs 20 lakh by Ganesh's uncle Santosh and they had taken Rs 5 lakh as an advance from him. The accused informed the police that Santosh, Ganesh and his cousin Anil were having a dispute over a property worth Rs 20 crore in Pune so the accused were given a contract by Santosh. Two pistols were recovered from the accused.

During the investigation, police found some suspicious things so it is being believed that the case is pre-planned to implicate Santosh. Santosh has been called from Pune and he would reach the city on Saturday. After his statement, the matter would be clear, Meena added. Police acknowledged the property dispute in Pune but sense that something is fishy in the case. The accused are being questioned further.

