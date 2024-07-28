PRIVILEGE FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED| Smart City Play Bus To Operate Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Play Bus which has been initiated by Smart City is now at its finishing stage and very soon the bus will be seen on roads of the city. In the Play Bus, there will be a wooden trunk full of toys and learning things. There will also be board games for encouraging knowledge of kids getting onboard in the bus.

The bus will be majorly for underprivileged kids who are deprived from school and education. The play bus will be a moveable play and learn simulator set-up which will enhance learning experience along with travelling from one place to another. The bus will have washroom for kids and other amenities to ease their travel.

The Indore Smart City Development Limited will begin its unique and new initiative, Play Bus, from August in which the vehicle will be set up for 'learn and fun' on wheels for children. ‘We will start the play bus in coming days and it will be on pilot stage,' Smart City CEO Divyank Singh said. He added, 'We have taken some buses from AICTSL. These buses are modified in such a way that good playful environment could be provided to the children.’

In the play bus there will be games which will enhance knowledge of children. Also, there will be some puzzles, quizzes and team of officials who will teach children some basic things. ‘Toys and some things for playful activities will also be made available in the bus,’ he added. The initiative will begin with a pilot project of one bus at a time and more buses will be added in the initiative.

The Play bus will travel to various locations in Indore city including parks, gardens, Anganwadi centres and informal settlements, providing young children with opportunities to play and learn. ‘We have planned that at first the bus will be parked outside some parks or area where children could take benefit of the project and also in such areas where kids’ footfall could be more,’ he added.

The initiative will encourage children to express themselves and nurture their imagination and creativity, which are crucial for their intellectual, social, emotional and physical development. The aim is to integrate education with play and create more accessible recreational spaces for young children across the city, CEO Singh said.