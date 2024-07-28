MP: IMC Corporator Granted Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipatory bail was granted to IMC corporator Shanu Nitin Sharma on Saturday against whom a case was registered for allegedly raping a woman in Dwarkapuri area. The victim had sought financial help from the accused and he allegedly made physical relationship on the pretext of helping her.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376, 376 (2) (n), 506 of the IPC on the complaint of the woman. She stated in her complaint that she met Shanu during COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. She was facing a financial crunch when she contacted Shanu and sought his help. Then, Shanu had given Rs 1 lakh in cash to her when she had cleared her bank loan.

He later told her to provide a government job. He allegedly told her to break friendship with her friend and when she refused the same, the accused began demanding his money. Then, she had returned Rs 50k to him. She further informed the police that later the accused had called her to his place in Vidur Nagar area to meet. When she reached there, the accused made a physical relationship with her. After that she worked at his office to clear his debt.

In January, the accused allegedly called her at a hotel in Vijay Nagar area and again made physical relationship with her. In March, he fired her from the job and she stopped talking with him. The woman talked to him and told him to provide a job when he had provided a job with an NGO. He again called her at his office and raped her.