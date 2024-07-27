Indore: Man Cutting Tamarind Tree Dies After Branch Falls On His Head; Masters Booked

Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his neighbour, has been booked for negligence, after his helper died while cutting a tree on his instructions in Rau, Indore.

The helper was cutting a tamarind tree, when a heavy branch fell on his head. He was rushed to the hospital, however succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Ambaraam. His masters-- neighbours Devaram Chaudhary and Ghanshyam Daulpuriya have been booked for negligence.

According to Rau Police, a tamarind tree fell on Ambaraam in front of Devaram Chaudhary's house on July 22. Ambaraam succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday. Accused, Ghanshyam Daulpuriya, had taken Ambaraam along to cut the tamarind tree at Devram Chaudhary's house. During the work, a branch fell on Ambaraam, causing severe injuries. He was taken to the Hospital for Treatment, but he could not be saved.

During investigation, the Rau Police found that the Houseowner Devaram Chaudhary and Ghanshyam did not keep any safety measures during the work, which led to Ambaraam's death.

The Police registered a case against the accused under section 106(1) of the BNS.

Supervisor booked for worker's death

A supervisor has been booked after his worker died due to his alleged negligence at the site in Tukoganj area of Indore.

The incident occurred on July 19 when Phool Singh (41), a resident of Azad Nagar, was working at Aluminium Tower, Kanchan Nagar, when he was electrocuted.

According to the police, during investigation and after recording statements of the co-workers, it came to light that accused Prasoon Ashiwal, who was the supervisor of the site, did not keep any safety measures and security instruments such as gloves and headcapes, which led to the death of Phool Singh.

The police registered a case against the accused under section 106 (Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS.