Pre-monsoon rain hits city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Pre-monsoon showers lashed many parts of the district, especially Dewas Naka, Sanwer and its nearby areas, on Saturday and turned the weather pleasant in the evening. Cool winds were blowing at a speed of 8-14 km/h since Saturday evening and it rained intermittently in parts of the district, while it drizzled in city areas. The rise in temperature and humidity had turned the weather sultry in the afternoon as the day temperature remained one degree Celsius above the normal.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, similar conditions will prevail in the region on Sunday. The department had also issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms in the region.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and remaining parts of Vidarbha during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Sunday and over East Madhya Pradesh during June 18 to 20,” met officials said.

The officials said that Indore and its nearby regions would continue to witness drizzles and the sky would remain cloudy. “The temperature will remain close to 35-36 degrees Celsius in the region for a couple of days.

The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was 36.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature increased to 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degree Celsius above the normal.

Long wait for monsoon nearly over

According to officials, monsoon has arrived in the western part of the state but Indoreans will have to wait for monsoon rain. “Monsoon arrival in Indore would take place on June 20 or 21. Indore will continue to witness pre-monsoon activities including thunderstorms and light rain.