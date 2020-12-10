Potato wafers of Kodariya village in Indore district to be​ ​branded and exported under ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ ​drive​

Indore:
Under the ambitious ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ drive and ‘One District, One Product’ scheme the famous potato wafers of the Kodariya village of Mhow Tehsil will be branded so that it could be exported. The necessary financial and technological support will be extended to the micro-producers of the village.
Kodariya, a village of the district, is famous for manufacturing potato wafers and over 150 micro-entrepreneurs are involved in making potato chips. The unique selling point (USP) of the potato grown in Mhow area is it contains low sugar and remain crisp for a longer period. Even, agents of branded wafer manufacturing companies come here to purchase potatoes. The manufacturing of wafers starts in January and ends in March.
To extend a helping hand to the micro-entrepreneurs of Kodariya village and to add value to their potato wafers a workshop was organised in the city on Thursday. Addressing the programme collector Manish Singh said adequate support would be given to the wafer manufacturers. Financial as well as technological support will be extended to make them ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ and their product exportable. ADM Abhay Bedekar and CEO of Zilla Panchayat Himanshu Chandra were also present in the workshop.
Trilokchandra Vaskale, Deputy Director Horticulture Department, informed that under the ‘One product, One District’ Scheme of the State Government, potato and wheat have been selected for value addition as both these products are grown in large quantities in this region. He said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is monitoring the progress of the scheme.
Vaskale informed that under the Prime Minister's Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to micro food processing units of Kodariya village. He also called upon enterprising farmers to take advantage of the scheme.
