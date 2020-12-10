Potato wafers of Kodariya village in Indore district to be​ ​branded and exported under ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ ​drive​

Indore:



Under the ambitious ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ drive and ‘One District,​ ​One Product’ scheme the famous potato wafers of the Kodariya village of​ Mhow Tehsil will be ​branded so that it could be exported. The necessary financial and technological support will be extended to the micro​-producers of the village.



Kodariya, a village of the district, is famous for manufacturing potato​ wafers ​and over 150 micro-entrepreneurs​ are involved in making potato chips. ​​The unique selling point (USP)​ of the potato grown in Mhow area is it contains low sugar and​ remain crisp for a longer period. Even, agents of branded wafer manufacturing companies come here to purchase potatoes. The manufacturing of wafers starts in January and ends in March.

To extend ​a ​helping hand to the micro​-​entrepreneurs of Kodariya village​ and to add value ​to their potato wafers a workshop was organised​ in the​ city on Thursday. Addressing the programme​ ​collector Manish Singh said​ adequate support would be given to the wafer manufacturers. Financial as well ​as ​technological​ ​support will be extended to make them ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ and ​their product exportable.​ ADM Abhay Bedekar and CEO of Zilla Panchayat Himanshu Chandra were​ also present in the workshop.

Trilokchandra Vaskale, Deputy Director​ Horticulture Department, informed that under the ‘One product, One District’ Scheme of the State Government, ​potato and wheat ​have been selected ​for value addition as both these products are grown in large quantities in this region.​ He said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is ​ monitoring the progress of the scheme.

​Vaskale informed that under the Prime Minister's Formalization of Micro Food​ Processing Enterprises Scheme, financial assistance will be​ provided to micro ​f​ood processing ​u​nits of Kodariya village. He also called upon enterprising farmers to take advantage of the scheme.