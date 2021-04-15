Indore

Updated on

Police too engaged in job? Oxygen cylinder shortage in Indore prompts officials to intercede

By Anand Shivre

Photo by Bhushan Koyande

The crisis of oxygen cylinders in city hospitals has led the administration to “trespass” shops and areas to ”procure” the same.

Rau Police Station in charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi and a team of Nagar Parishad (Rau) officials along with the garbage collection van reached a shop in Rau area where wielding work was carried out till the lockdown was imposed.

The officials borrowed the shopkeepers’ cylinders and made him sign a contract. The team took eight cylinders from their owner.

TI Raghuvanshi said people or organisations are voluntarily cooperating and are providing cylinders.

The contract says that till the Covid-19 crisis remains, these cylinders will remain with the administration which will be refilled and provided to patients.

The cylinders are marked with a unique identification number.

