Police Detain Three In Connection With Youth's Abduction In Rau; Body Suspected To Be Recovered In Barwani

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have detained three people in connection with the abduction of a youth in Rau area. Sources claimed that the deceased had a monetary dispute with suspects and they killed him and dumped his body somewhere in Barwani district. However, police said that they didn’t recover the body even after four days so they didn’t confirm the death of the missing person. According to the police, Gajanan Parihar, a resident of Silicon City, was missing from his place since August 24. His mobile phone was recovered from a train in Ujjain the next day. After that the police swung into action and began a search for him.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that Gajanan was seen with some youths before he went missing. A team was constituted to know his whereabouts. Rathore said that information was received that he was killed by someone but his body was not recovered till filing of this report, so the police don’t confirm his murder.

Additional SP Anil Patidar informed Free Press that a decomposed body stuffed in a gunny sack was recovered from Chindighati area in Rajpur in Barwani district on Tuesday. The post-mortem of the unidentified body was conducted and the body has been kept in the mortuary. Patidar said that after knowing about a person missing from Rau, photos were sent to the police and family members of the missing person. They have identified the clothes but did not confirm that it was of the deceased. Rau police along with family members of the missing person would reach Barwani for identification of the decomposed body.

Sources claimed that Gajanan had given money to a person and he was abducted by four people. The accused had thrown his mobile phone in a train in order to mislead the police. The information about their fourth friend is being gathered.