PMT-2013 scam: Anticipatory bail of Chirayu medical college chairman, 5 others rejected

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail of six accused of PMT-2013 scam. Central Bureau of India (CBI), which is investigating the matter, opposed the anticipatory bail. Hearing was held in CBI court headed by Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia.

The CBI special public prosecutor Satish Dinkar said Chirayu Medical College chairman Dr Ajay Goenka, college admission committee members Dr Ravi Saxena, SN Saxena, Dr BN Bhavsar and Dr Virendra Mohan had applied for anticipatory bail.

Accused did not update factual position after first and second round of counselling and inform about it to DME director. After September 23, 2013, about 42 ineligible candidates were given admission in MBBS, Dinkar said.

Dr VK Pandya was looking after counseling. But due to his negligence, 48 ineligible candidates were given admission in Peoples Medical College, according to CBI prosecutor.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:30 PM IST