PM Modi played crucial role in toppling Kamal Nath govt in MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya's startling revelation

Indore: In a remark which may not go down well with the BJP, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister “Narendra Modi had played a crucial role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh”.

While addressing a farmers' rally in Indore, Vijayvargiya said: “I am sharing with you the truth behind the curtain. You don’t tell about this to anyone. I haven’t spoken about this before to anyone. For the first time, I am revealing it from this stage. If there was any person who had played important role in toppling Kamal Nath’s government then it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan.”

The “revelation” left Pradhan, who was sharing dais with Vijayvargiya, and people in the gathering in splits and provided Congress an opportunity to attack BJP on the issue.

Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja said, “Vijayvargiya himself admitted to what we have been claiming since start. BJP used to falsely blame infighting among Congress responsible for the fall of government. But now the truth had come out of Vijayvargiya’s mouth.”

Nath government had fallen in March when 22 MLAs of Congress resigned and crossed over to BJP toeing the line of their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After the government fell, Congress had been accusing BJP of destabilizing its government. However, BJP maintained that Scindia fell Nath’s government as it did not meet its poll promises.

On one occasion, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had stated that BJP high command and Scindia together had toppled Nath’s government. And now, Vijayvargiya highlighted the PM’s role in it.