Pithampur: Tricolour campaign to run from August 11 to 17

Pithampur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised by the sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar in the auditorium of the Municipal Council, Pithampur to discuss the Tricolour campaign. Presiding over the meeting, the sub-divisional officer told that the Tricolour campaign would run from date 11 August to 17 August in the entire state and the country.

The SDO said under this campaign, flags are to be hoisted on all government and public buildings, private residences, all schools, commercial and commercial organisations, restaurants, complexes, plazas, police stations as well as factories in the Pithampur Municipality area.

A public awareness campaign should be conducted in the area to encourage all citizens to hoist the flag at their respective homes and establishments.

Flags to be flown on houses can be purchased from all the eight regional offices of Pithampur Municipality. People have been requested to fly the flag at their homes keeping national pride and the flag code in mind. Dr Madhu Saxena, CMO, Municipality Pithampur has also appealed to the common citizens to put the flags on their homes.

The civic authority will take a nominal fee for the Tricolour to be installed on shops and houses and other private establishments.

Along with municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, officers, councillors, Anganwadi supervisors, workers, assistants and public representatives were present.