PIL for controlling scandalous news items, clippings on social media: HC summons petitioner, else will issue warrant for his presence

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed a person who filed a public interest litigation alleging that cyber cell failed in controlling publication of scandalous audios and videos on social media and gave pen drive containing objectionable material to substantiate his claims, to remain present in the court on March 16 and reveal the source from where he got details.

The division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla said the petitioner is directed to appear in person before the court on March 16 and to explain from which source he has obtained the information, which is part of present writ petition.

The judges said that in case if petitioner does not appear before the court on March 16, then a bailable warrant would be issued for securing his presence.

Dilip Maran had filed the petition alleging that IGP cyber cell at Bhopal had failed in protecting the secrecy of audios, videos that are leaking on social media about privacy of individual citizens, officers, politicians etc. In his petition, he had specially mentioned the leaked audios and videos of honey trap case.

The petitioner had demanded that publication/leaking of such contents, which defame the reputation of officials, politicians etc be monitored by cyber cell and proper action be taken against the responsible person. The petitioner has described himself as a social worker who is actively involved in social activities.

To this, the court directed petitioner to file an affidavit in respect of his involvement in social work and social activities as mentioned in the writ petition.