Petlawad: YC members seek CBI probe for rregularities in exams

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted recently by†Madhya Pradesh†Staff Selection Board†(earlier Professional Examination Board )†the district Youth Congress members demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The activists pointed at the involvement of the leaders of the party in the alleged anomalies in the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) and police constable recruitment exams. The YC members have been staging protests at Shradhanjali Square for the last few days.

The protesters led by unit president Vijay Bhavar, and vice-president Vikram Meda submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, to tehsildar Jagdeesh Verma demanding a CBI probe into the irregularities. Rakesh Damore, Pappu Meda, Dinesh Meda, Ravi Patel, Jaipal Singh, and others were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:12 PM IST