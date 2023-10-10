"People Of State With BJP"; Kaliash Vijayvargiya Takes On Congress For Attack On Shivraj Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday took on former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath for his remark that the people of MP will bid adieu to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying perhaps he (Nath) does not know the reality.

Speaking to media, Vijayvargiya said, "Perhaps he (Nath) does not know the reality. The people of the state are with the BJP. They are with the BJP's development, with women empowerment, with schemes to provide employment to the youth and with the programs of poor welfare in the state." "That is why the people of Madhya Pradesh have always been with the BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the last 20 years. Therefore, it is a misunderstanding on the part of Kamal Nath, it will be cleared soon," he added.

Nath took a jibe at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Earlier today, Nath took a jibe at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that the public of the state would soon bid adieu to CM Chouhan, who had destroyed the state in the last 18 years.

"Now the time has come when the machine of lies and announcements is going to be shut. The people of Madhya Pradesh will bid adieu to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who made MP a 'Chaupat Pradesh' in the last 18 years. There is no doubt that the people of Madhya Pradesh are suffering and every section is unhappy. The Bharatiya Janata Party and CM Chouhan have also realised this," Nath told media.

ECI on Monday announced schedule for assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all the five states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.

Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent.

Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)