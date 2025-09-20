 Patient Crushed By Surgeon’s Vehicle, Dies In MP's Neemuch
A patient who came to seek treatment at Neemuch District Hospital, was killed when a civil surgeon’s car ran over him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Patient Crushed By Surgeon’s Vehicle, Dies In MP's Neemuch | Representational Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A patient who came to seek treatment at Neemuch District Hospital, was killed when a civil surgeon’s car ran over him on Friday afternoon.

As per reports, Raju (45), of Rampura had visited the hospital for medical care. After receiving his prescription, he felt dizzy and decided to lay down near the hospital gate. Moments later, he was struck by civil surgeon Dr Mahendra Patil’s official vehicle (MP13 ZV 4590) inside the hospital premises.

The vehicle, driven by the surgeon’s driver, allegedly went out of control. Despite given immediate treatment at the hospital, he could not be saved.

The incident sparked chaos and outrage in the hospital. Bhim Army district president, along with the victim’s family, staged a protest inside the hospital premises, demanding strict action and registration of an FIR. Protesters raised questions on patients’ safety concerns within the hospital campus.

Cantonment police station in-charge Pushpa Chauhan confirmed the accident. She said that the vehicle belonged to the Civil Surgeon and was being driven by the driver at the time. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

