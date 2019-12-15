Over 300% rise in footfalls at Indore zoo

Indore: With the weather turning pleasant and the charm of new animals and reptiles at city zoo, the footfall crossed 20,000 on Sunday as thousands of families and groups of children visited Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore.

The usual footfall of 5,000 on weekends crossed 20,000 on Sunday, an increase by 300 percent. Ensuring that visitors enjoy the festive spirits, city zoo authorities organised informal educational talks as and when demanded by a group.

Some groups of students visited snake house and enquired about species. They were fascinated by the reptiles especially the Ball python. Many children were curious to see the Reticulated python, which is the world’s longest snake.

“I have never seen a white python. I had been planning to visit the zoo for a couple of weeks, but did not feel like it. Today, with the weather so pleasant and foggy, it was a perfect day to be out and finally meet State’s first white python,” Nikita Singh, an engineering student, said.

There were double lines in snake-house, which is the most seen till date.

Kanshika Ramanani, a school student, was more fascinated with baboons and monkeys. “I loved the baboon, it was huge and friendly,” she said.