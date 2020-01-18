Oops! 27 errors in JEE Mains January answer keys

Indore: The JEE (Joint Entrance Examinations) Mains January answer keys are erroneous and have left candidates and their teachers confused. The first set of answer keys released by National Testing Agency (NTA) too had many errors.

The types of mistake include incorrect options, uncertain and enigmatical data, which leads to miscalculation. Major errors seen in the answer keys are multiplicity in answers, which baffled students. To help students cope, certain educational institutes have provided revised answer keys for their students. These answer keys are prepared by teachers to help students determine their actual position in the examination.

Following is the subject-wise take on the examination.

Mathematics

“There are about 7 errors in mathematics, where the options given in the answer keys are wrong. The questions were asked in morning examination on January 7. In the January 8 morning examination, there were four errors. One error in evening examination was also seen. An error in answer key for January 9 evening examination was also seen. There are certain questions in which none of the options were correct.”

Mathematics teacher Harpreet Singh

Chemistry

“Major errors in answer keys were spotted in evening examination on January 9. There were two errors in all. The answers to question number 11 and 24 were incorrect. We have used NCERT as well as standard books as reference for evaluating the answer keys to remove ambiguity in solutions.”

Chemistry teacher Arvind Tiwari

Physics

“There are maximum errors in physics section answer keys of JEE examination. There are at least 10 mistakes. Morning examination on January 7 has one mistake in answer key. In the January 8 morning examination, there are 3 errors. There are four errors in evening examination and one in morning examination held on January 9.

Questions whose answers were wrong, were comparatively easy and hence there are strong chances that many students attempting those questions might have wasted their time as they must have failed to find the answer in given choices.”

Physics teacher Atil Arora