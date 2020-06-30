Now, Vistara plans Delhi flight from July 13, bookings open

Indore: There’s some good news in the air. The Indore-New Delhi sector is again attracting attention of more airline companies. Following IndiGo, Air Asia and Air India, now Vistara has declared its schedule for Delhi flights from July 13. Bookings began from Sunday, said TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), on Monday. One-way fare has been pegged at Rs 3423 per passenger. Vistara plans two flights to New Delhi from here, one each in the morning and evening.

AIR ACTIVITIES

*With Vistara’s plan, the total number of flights to New Delhi will now read 5 (from July 13).

*Presently, IndiGo and Air Asia have non-stop daily flights.

*Air India has a direct flight on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Schedule at a glance

MORNING FLIGHT FROM DELHI

-UK-913 departs from Delhi at 6.30 am.

-UK-193 arrives in Indore at 7.55 am.

MORNING FLIGHT FROM INDORE

-UK-194 leaves Indore at 8.30 am.

-UK-194 reaches New Delhi at 9.55 am.

EVENING FLIGHT FROM DELHI

-UK-911 takes off from New Delhi at 6.25 pm.

-UK-911 reaches Indore at 7.55 pm.

EVENING FLIGHT FROM INDORE

-UK-912 takes off from Indore at 8.30 pm.

-UK-912 lands in New Delhi at 9.55 pm.

Non-scheduled cargo flight from June 30 till July 4

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said leading cargo transporter Spicejet intended to operate non-scheduled freighter (cargo) with essential goods from Tuesday to Saturday, between Indore-Delhi-Indore.