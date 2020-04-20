No dilution of lockdown, Delhi team tells admin, coordinated efforts can win war against COVID-19'

Indore: A high-level team of officers constituted by the Union government has asked the local administration to implement lockdown 2.0 in the right earnest. They also wanted the arrangements to be beefed up. The team observed that only coordinated efforts could effectively defeat COVID-19.

Following the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the central team arrived here to take stock of the situation on Ground Zero and also to interact with local authorities.

The team comprised Additional Secretary to the Government of India Abhilakshya Likhi, Head of Department Medical Dr Jugal Kishore, Director Health Dr Anil Ranga, Joint Advisor to MDMA Naval Prakash, Director Food, Government of India, Simarjit Kaur. They arrived in a special flight on Monday. The team held a meeting of senior officials of the city under the chairmanship of Likhi at the Residency's meeting hall.

WHO ALL WERE PRESENT

Along with the team members, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi, IG Vivek Sharma, Collector Manish Singh, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Neha Meena, Dean of Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal and other senior officials were present.

WHAT LIKHI SAID

... adherence to lockdown should be ensured.

*Arrangements of medical facilities and ration distribution should be strengthened

*Inquired about distribution of essential items and health services and management, social distancing and arrangements made for migrant labourers.

WHAT TRIPATHI SAID...

... exemption has been given to medicine stores, milk distribution and home delivery of essential commodities

* Ration and food packets are being distributed to the needy

* Door-to-door survey in the containment area is almost complete

* Follow up process has begun

COLLECTOR SINGH'S BRIEFING...

.... arrangements made to keep drug stores open

*Arrangements made for door-to-door ration distribution

* Banks exempted for internal work. Some important institutions are allowed to transact through banks

* Patients are also allowed to reach hospitals on production of prescribed documents

* Enough resources available in the district. PPE kits also in sufficient numbers.

IG SHARMA'S take...

...adequate security arrangements have been made in containment areas

*Drones and CCTV footages are being used extensively

*Control rooms linked to these gadgets.

Later, the central team inspected the police control room and the helpline centre set up at AICTSL to resolve public issues.