NEET-UG Counselling: 50 Madhya Pradesh Quota Students Report To MGM Medical College On Day One | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reporting of the students to college is ongoing on Sunday as well.

The first round of state quota counselling of NEET-UG 2024 was started on August 12 and the choice filling was done between August 22 and August 26. The seat allotment was done on August 29 in which all the 207 seats of state quota were allotted.

“After the allotment of seats, the students have started reporting to the college from Saturday. As many as 50 students have reported on the first day and the reporting for the same will be continued till September 4,” the college authorities said.

The officials added that the college has an intake capacity of 250 MBBS seats out of which 207 seats will be allotted to candidates based on state quota i.e. based on state rank of the students in NEET-UG.

We have already prepared for the reporting of students after allotment of the seats. We are scrutinising the documents minutely and the process for admission is undergoing,” the college authorities said.FP Photo

FP Photo

Less than half of all India quota seats filled

During the first counselling of UG all India quota seats, less than half of the seats were filled.

The medical college found only 10 candidates in the first round that concluded against 37 seats that are available.

Officials said that the remaining seats will be available for the second counselling and the third counselling which is to be held in the last week of September.

There are over 2,300 MBBS seats in 14 government medical colleges in the state and 15 per cent of seats i.e. 339 are reserved for all India quota.