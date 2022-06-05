Neemuch: Run for Nature organised on World Environment Day

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Environment Day, a Run for Nature race was organised under the joint aegis of social organisations Samarpan Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, Neemuch. The race started from the railway station, Neemuch and concluded at Kileshwar temple.

It was inaugurated by the foundation president Ashok Agrawal by singing the national song Vande Mataram. The Taekwondo Association, Neemuch players and organisations' social workers actively participated in it.

During this, all pledged to save the environment by planting more trees and by avoiding the usage of polyethene. The participants were also given information about how we can prevent pollution around us.

In the programme, India Development Council president Sandeep Khabia, treasurer Pintu Sharma, Samarpan Foundation secretary Tushar Purohit, patron Narendra Sharma, Taekwondo Association secretary Jai Prakash Lodha, and members of the mentioned organisation were also present.