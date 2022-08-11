Neemuch: Nearly 18 kg opium, poppy straw seized, 2 arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After getting specific intelligence that two persons intend to smuggle 5 to 10 kilograms of contraband opium, teams of officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) were formed and dispatched.

The officers of CBN conducted a search at the residential premise and courtyard of a resident of Lasrawan village in Nimabaheda tehsil of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan and recovered six packets containing 7.385 kilograms of contraband opium and two sacks of poppy straw weighing around 10.360 kilograms of poppy straw.

During the operation officers of CBN were attacked by two heavily built suspects, but the officers were able to overpower and arrest them. In the process, the officers sustained minor injuries.

Both accused have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

On August 3, officers of CBN Ratlam and Jaora had also arrested one accused with around 150 kilograms of poppy straw powder in Mandsaur district. Further investigation is in progress.

