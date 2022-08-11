e-Paper Get App

Neemuch: Nearly 18 kg opium, poppy straw seized, 2 arrested

During the operation officers of CBN were attacked by two heavily built suspects, but the officers were able to overpower and arrest them. In the process, the officers sustained minor injuries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After getting specific intelligence that two persons intend to smuggle 5 to 10 kilograms of contraband opium, teams of officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) were formed and dispatched.

The officers of CBN conducted a search at the residential premise and courtyard of a resident of Lasrawan village in Nimabaheda tehsil of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan and recovered six packets containing 7.385 kilograms of contraband opium and two sacks of poppy straw weighing around 10.360 kilograms of poppy straw.

During the operation officers of CBN were attacked by two heavily built suspects, but the officers were able to overpower and arrest them. In the process, the officers sustained minor injuries.

Both accused have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

On August 3, officers of CBN Ratlam and Jaora had also arrested one accused with around 150 kilograms of poppy straw powder in Mandsaur district. Further investigation is in progress.

Read Also
Neemuch: CM Chouhan donates Rs 65 crores under Sampoorna Kayakalp Abhiyan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNeemuch: Nearly 18 kg opium, poppy straw seized, 2 arrested

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Police stations instructed to handle animal cruelty cases better

Mumbai: Police stations instructed to handle animal cruelty cases better

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: BMC to make informative video on Veermata Jeejamata Udyan as part of

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: BMC to make informative video on Veermata Jeejamata Udyan as part of

A Wednesday, & Thursday: Travel déjà vu for soaked commuters in Mumbai due to rain

A Wednesday, & Thursday: Travel déjà vu for soaked commuters in Mumbai due to rain

Mumbai: MFB scripts history with promotion to two women staffers as station officers

Mumbai: MFB scripts history with promotion to two women staffers as station officers

Mumbai: Cumballa Hill resident gets refund with interest for 8-year delay in project

Mumbai: Cumballa Hill resident gets refund with interest for 8-year delay in project