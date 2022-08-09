Neemuch: CM Chouhan donates Rs 65 crores under Sampoorna Kayakalp Abhiyan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the launch of the entire Kayakalp Abhiyan and Kayakalp award distribution function of the Health Department here in Bhopal on Monday. The program was telecasted live here at the district panchayat office in Neemuch on Monday.

Sampoorna Kayakalp is an initiative to improve the cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation of public health facilities by awarding prizes.

Keeping in mind the convenience of patients coming for treatment in all public health institutions, arrangements are being made for the maintenance of infrastructure, availability of high-quality essential medical equipment, various types of tests, checkups, and dialysis. CM Chouhan on Monday donated Rs 65 crores under Sampoorna Kayakalp Abhiyan. CM promised further to donate Rs 80 crore in October 2022.

With a view to improving the quality of health services being provided in these health institutions, Kaya-Kalp Awards were given to the district Hospital, Neemuch and Primary Health Center, Kukdeshwar.

Congratulating the award-winning health institutions, Chief Minister Chouhan urged them to work in this spirit. As many as 530 different types of medicines were provided free of cost, and 299 types of medicines were provided at the health center as a part of the ongoing campaign.

During this, district Panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chohan, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Manasa MLA Anirudh Madhav Maru, District Panchayat CEO Guruprasad, CMHO SS Baghel and other Panchayat members and besides local residents were also present.