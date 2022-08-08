Bhopal: EOW raid, cash seized from UDC was withdrawn from Co-op bank

EOW office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The huge amount of cash found during a raid in the house of the Upper Division Clerk was withdrawn from Cooperative Bank Bhopal during the corona pandemic time. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has written to the bank seeking details of the monetary transaction, said the officials.

EOW sleuths on August 3 had conducted raids on the Bairagarh residence of Hero Keswani, assistant grade II posted in medical education directorate Bhopal, situated in the area on August 3 morning.

Director general of EOW, Ajay Sharma told Free Press that in the raid Rs 86,73,500 in cash was found in bags hidden in the house. The team has also seized gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh. Police have written to the cooperative bank asking it to provide the details of the amount withdrawn from the bank. Sources close to the investigation team said that most of the currency was in Rs 500 domination. “Around Rs 2.50 lakh was in domination of Rs 500 currency, the said amount was well packed with bank slip attached, which mentioned the name of the bank and the date,” said the source.

It has also come to fore that around Rs 4 crore were withdrawn from the bank in installments. The EOW had received a tip off that the clerk was in possession of Rs 3 crore , however the amount was shifted from the house a few days before the raid and only ES 86 lakh cash was found from the government employees house.

The investigation team is still clueless about the source of income of the employee who has built a huge fortune.

“In the primary investigations, we are eyeing on the affiliation given by the department to run the nursing and other paramedical courses,” sources added. According to the sources UDC posted in DME owns assets worth more than 8 crore, which is around 300 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said that the agency may conduct more raids as roles of officials in the department are still to be ascertained.

Read Also Bhopal: Kishan Suryavanshi elected BMC chairman unopposed