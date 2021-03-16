Neemuch: Man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for abetting wife to commit suicide

Manasa (Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh): Additional Sessions Judge Akhilesh Kumar Dhakad on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old resident of Sandiya village to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1000 for making his wife to commit suicide by burning herself.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kavita Bhatt said accused Dashrath married Mamta (deceased) and her brother Rahul got married to Kaushalya, the sister of the accused. Dashrath would often quarrel with wife over petty issues and beat her. Though he was counselled by wife’s father, he did not mend ways. On September 1, 2017, there was a quarrel between the couple and Dashrath beat Mamta.

Dejected, she poured kerosene on her and set herself ablaze. She received 70 percent burns. She was admitted in district hospital in Neemuch from where she was referred to Udaipur but died on reaching there.