Neemuch: Congress objects to police action against party workers who showed black flags to Scindia

On Sunday evening, Congress party workers showed black flags to Scindia on his arrival in the town. They accused him of pulling down an elected government in the state for personal interest.

Though heavy police force was deployed in town, Naidu, Vikas and Rohit staged a protest near Vijay Talkies. Looking at this, police detained Rohit and snatched black cloth from Mansi. This led to a scuffle between Mansi and police personnel. Police booked Mansi, Vikas and Rohit under Section 353 of IPC.

On Monday, Congress party leaders opposed police action against their party workers saying that staging protest is their democratic rights and that they have been framed. They added that they came here to stage a protest and not to assault or prevent public servant from discharging their duty. “How can police justify Section 353 against them?’ they demanded to know.

Congress leaders added that local police misled people by registering a case against party workers to cover up their inappropriate behaviour with Mansi as male police personnel held Mansi though women police were also present there.

When contacted, Mansi Naidu said she was held by male cop. Local police behaviour with her was not up to the mark and they are trying to divert attention from it and framing them in a fake case.

When contacted, city superintendent of police Rakesh Mohan Shukla said protest by Congress had already happened and since Jyotiraditya Scindia has Z security, party workers attempted to break that security. They attempt to demonstrate in the middle of convoy has invited action under Sections 353, 186 of IPC. On Mansi Naidu’s allegations, Shukla said they are baseless.