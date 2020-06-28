Needed real-time simulations to fight cyber crime, says expert

Indore: As cybercrime continues to rise, we will require updated technologies like real-time simulations to protect ourselves from them in the near future. Explaining how real-time simulators can be used in in various fields such as cyber security, micro grid, power system controls, power generation, hybrid and electrical transportation etc, Bharadwaj Rangachar, field application engineer discussed the topic on the first day of three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Real Time Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Simulation for Power Electronics & Power Systems’. The programme has been organised by Department of Electrical Engineering of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

Rangachar discussed the basics of real time simulation, benefits and challenges associated with simulation. “The usefulness of real time simulators make this session more interesting and beneficial to personnel associated in diverse streams,” he said.

Rangachar familiarizes the audience with different software packages technologies along with their features and applications. “Lab software is for interfacing the simulation model with hardware as shown in various examples,” he said.

Next two days session will be dedicated to demonstration of power electronics converters on the field-programmable gate array (FGPA) and deployment of smart grid and micro grid.

Dr Shailendra K. Sharma, on behalf the department gave vote of thanks.