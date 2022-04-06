Nearly 720 students to get degrees, certificates in IIM Indore convocation

Indore: Nearly 720 students are going to get degrees and certificates during the 23rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Indore which is scheduled on April 9.

The convocation would be held in offline mode after a gap of two year.

This year’s convocation address will be delivered by ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Sandeep Bakshi.

Students of Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Post-Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) and so forth will get their degrees and certificates during the ceremony.

The institute will be conducting the convocation in the offline mode after a hiatus of two years.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, IIM, Indore, had to drop its plans to hold the 21st convocation in 2020.

The institute had clubbed the 21st and 22nd convocations and held them as one event in June last year. The event, however, was held in virtual mode due to Covid-19 crisis.

As the Covid-19 cases have come down significantly, the institute has announced its convocation in the offline mode on April 9 this year.

The pre-convocation ceremony will be held on April 8.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:16 AM IST