National Workshop on Babu Jagjivan Ram's Life held: ‘Babuji saw discrimination and experienced it himself’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Babu Jagjivan Ram Chair, a National Workshop on "Babu Jagjivan Ram: Messenger of Social Equality" was organised at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr DK Sharma presided over while the programme, while chief guest and keynote speaker was Samajik Samrasta National Coordinator, Shyam Prasad.

Addressing the programme Prasad said, "Constitution is not a creation of any one person but 42 people sat for more than 2 years and discussed all aspects, which led to the formation of the Constitution.”

Throwing light on the life of Babu Jagjivan Ram, Prasad said, “Babuji saw discrimination and experienced it himself. A barber had refused to cut his hair even when he was a central minister. When Babuji left the place inaugurating the Idol and temple of Sampoornanandji at Varanasi, the priests washed the temple with Ganga jal. Despite that, he always gave credit to every community and used to recount that Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, a Brahmin who invited him to BHU for studies and made him a scholar. He fought against inequality and never used wrong words against other communities," he further said.

Vice Chancellor Dr DK Sharma in his address said, “Despite seven decades of independence, we still ponder why discrimination still exists in the society. Our university will work for the welfare, upliftment of tribals and backward classes and we are working for social harmony.”