NATIONAL KALIDAS PAINTING & EXHIBITION COMPETITION-2022: Four best paintings, one sculpture selected for awards

Four best paintings selected for awards. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The awards for the National Kalidas Painting and Sculpture Exhibition (competition)-2022, organised on the occasion of Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, have been announced.

Director of Culture and Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Aditi Kumar Tripathi said that for 2022, the traditional style artworks focused on the great poet Kalidas’ creation ‘Vikramorvasiyam’ were invited for the exhibition.

In the exhibition, a total of 203 pictures of 191 participants from 14 states including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Rajasthan were received. In all, 24 sculptures were also received. Out of the artefacts received, 85 paintings and 12 sculptures were selected by the jury for the exhibition.

Best sculpture selected for award. | FP PHOTO

Santoshi Shyam, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh’s work Urvashi-Pururva, Ashish Chandra Swain, Chandanpur, Odisha’s work Vikramorvashiyam, Jiju Lal VM, Kozhikode, Kerala’s work Sangamani and Khushnarayan Pakhrot Jaipur, Rajasthan’s work Premanurag were selected for awards. The award for sculpture went to Radhakishan Wadia, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for ‘Udas Raja’.

At the end of the Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, beginning here on November 4, each award-winning artist will be honoured by the guests with a prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a memento. The National Kalidas Painting and Sculpture Exhibition can be visited from November 4 to 10 at Abhijnana Shakuntalam and Raghuvansham Kalavithika of the Academy. In addition, the said exhibition will also be displayed online. The pictures of the award-winning works and the list of artists of the selected works are available on the website of the Academy.

In the coming year 2023, the theme of the National Kalidas Painting and sculpture Exhibition (competition) has been fixed as‘Kumarasambhavam’.

