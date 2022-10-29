e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: UMC team demolishes hotel near Hariphatak Over Bridge

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) issued a notice to the owner of Hotel Avon built in Gareeb Nawaaz Colony near Harifatak Over Bridge two months ago. To which the owner Mohammad Salim, son of Abdul Gaffar had reverted back. On Friday, the UMC team reached the spot along with the policemen and broke the construction.

The demolished construction also included a shed. Shed owner Mohammad Salim Shah said that their construction was not illegal. Nor was this vehicle causing problems in parking. Despite this, the shed was demolished. Regarding the removal of the construction, Mohammad Salim said that he had applied for permission but then the UMC did not give permission saying that the place is illegal. Still, he is ready to legalise the construction by paying fine but the UMC did not listen.

In this regard, shed owner Mohammad Salim Shah said that the UMC has demolished his entire shed with JCB. Regarding the construction, the building official of the UMC, Liladhar Dauraya said that the construction is illegal. Since the police were not available at the time of the construction of Shri Mahakal Lok, the construction was not pulled down then.

