Narmadapuram: 22 arrested from gambling den, kingpin flees

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi police have arrested 22 people on charges of gambling after raiding a gambling den operating in a house located in Suraj Ganj, police said on Wednesday. The police added that the kingpin of the gambling racket managed to flee.

Talking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh, stated that numerous complaints had earlier been filed against the owner of the house, where the gambling racket used to operate and people used to throng the house for gambling and placing bets.

He added that many people visiting the place also used to take alcohol, intoxicants in open, adding to the woes of the residents of the colony, after which the police raided the house and arrested four bookies and 18 gamblers. However, the kingpin of the gambling racket, identified as Prashant Rathore, managed to escape. Police are looking for him.

It is noteworthy that Itarsi police had earlier raided another gambling den operated by Rathore in Itarsi on November 10 from where several bookies and gamblers were nabbed.

